Business Times

SA inflation drop makes September rate cut more likely

21 August 2024 - 13:24 By Tannur Anders and Bhargav Acharya
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The South African Reserve Bank likes to see inflation at around 4.5%, the midpoint of its 3% to 6% target range, but it has been above that level since mid-2021.
The South African Reserve Bank likes to see inflation at around 4.5%, the midpoint of its 3% to 6% target range, but it has been above that level since mid-2021.
Image: FINANCIAL MAIL

South Africa's inflation dropped more than forecast to a three-year low in July, nearing the level the central bank aims for and cementing analysts' expectations for an interest-rate cut next month.

Consumer inflation fell to 4.6% year-on-year in July from 5.1% in June, statistics agency data showed on Wednesday, whereas analysts polled by Reuters had forecast annual inflation of 4.9% last month.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) likes to see inflation at about 4.5%, the midpoint of its 3% to 6% target range, but it has been above that level since mid-2021.

Before the latest inflation print, most economists in a Reuters poll predicted the SARB would reduce its main interest rate by 25 basis points at its next policy announcement on September 19 and a cut now looks more likely.

“The SARB has run out of excuses to not cut interest rates and might have to consider a bigger cut,” independent economist Elize Kruger said.

July's data “seals the deal” on a September rate cut, said David Omojomolo, Africa economist at Capital Economics, adding he thought inflation could fall below 4% by the end of the year.

The central bank said at its July meeting it expected inflation to dip below 4.5% over the next few quarters, mainly due to falling food and fuel costs.

July's data showed inflation for food and nonalcoholic beverages fell to 4.5% from 4.6% in June, while fuel decreased to 4.5% from 7.6% in June.

Core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, came in at 4.3% in July vs 4.5% in June, Stats SA added.

Reuters

MORE:

Consumers turning to monthly loans to settle rising debt

Financial report shows consumers enrolling in debt management and counselling
News
10 hours ago

Monetary policy ‘can’t fix economy’, says Kganyago

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said while monetary policy seeks to preserve South Africans’ buying power by ensuring price ...
Business Times
3 days ago

September set to usher in more savings at the pumps, says AA

Officially adjusted fuel prices come into effect on September 4.
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Making waste not, want not a reality Careers
  2. SA could soon face residential property supply shortage Business
  3. Absa board saves Chibiya’s job Business
  4. Home cooking keeps pots on the boil Business
  5. Standard Bank CEO expects rate cuts from September Business

Latest Videos

2024 BMW X2 sDrive18i
Special Ceremonial Sitting of the Constitutional Court in Honour of Chief ...