Business Times

Newsmaker

Judicial route to fixing municipal basics

Sakeliga head Piet le Roux says legal action, not grandiose presidential pronouncements, is the only remedy for service delivery

01 September 2024 - 00:02 By CHRIS BARRON

Piet le Roux, CEO of public interest business organisation Sakeliga, says if President Cyril Ramaphosa is serious about “best practice” municipalities, then the government — from national to local level — needs to let the private sector and civil society play a bigger role. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Redefine to shrink stores Business
  2. AI start-up will help give Africa a digital identity and voice Business
  3. JEREMY STEVENS | Africa needs to take ownership of its relationship with China Opinion
  4. Brics bank signs R5bn loan with Transnet Business
  5. Sasol CEO punts more realistic emissions target Business

Latest Videos

South Africa-China relations I Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa, Xi Jinping meet
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 02 September 2024