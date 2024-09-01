Newsmaker
Judicious route to fixing municipal basics
Sakeliga head Piet le Roux says legal action, not grandiose presidential pronouncements, is the only remedy for service delivery
01 September 2024 - 00:02
Piet le Roux, CEO of public interest business organisation Sakeliga, says if President Cyril Ramaphosa is serious about “best practice” municipalities, then the government — from national to local level — needs to let the private sector and civil society play a bigger role. ..
