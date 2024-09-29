Positive trends to aid consumers: Old Mutual
More relief for hard-hit consumers forecast as rates fall and rand strengthens
29 September 2024 - 00:00
Positive trends in the economy outweigh the negative and more relief for consumers under pressure is on the way, Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson told Business Times at the insurer's 2024 interim results presentation in Cape Town on Thursday...
