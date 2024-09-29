Business Times

Scammers sharpen impersonations — Sars, FSCA not exempt

29 September 2024 - 00:03
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Scams and other fraudulent activities targeting people’s salaries and pensions are growing more sophisticated as criminals become better at masquerading as institutions such as the South African Revenue Service (Sars). ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Thoshan Panday a no-show in court, tax fraud case postponed – again South Africa
  2. KZN premier's office manager who faked qualifications gets six years South Africa
  3. First sentence in Steinhoff case as doctor pleads guilty to insider trading South Africa
  4. Hacker uses Telegram chatbots to leak data of top Indian insurer Star Health Sci-Tech
  5. Law enforcement crucial to getting SA off greylist, says Reserve Bank deputy ... Business
  6. Municipal jobs for cash scheme: 3 arrests South Africa

Most read

  1. Why Africa’s approach to financial risk management needs to change Business
  2. SAM MKOKELI | SA should brace for the end of the GNU honeymoon Opinion
  3. Vodacom payout ‘will hurt black investors’ Business
  4. Repo rate cut is cold comfort for embattled consumers, says debt expert Business
  5. Law enforcement crucial to getting SA off greylist, says Reserve Bank deputy ... Business

Latest Videos

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes | Official Trailer | HBO
THE OUTFIT - Official Trailer - Only in Theaters March 18