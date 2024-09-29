Business Times

Sugar industry pleads for relief

Warning of total collapse of sector as government urged to extend moratorium on sugar tax

29 September 2024 - 00:04
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The sugar industry wants the finance minister to declare a six-year halt on increases in the health promotion levy (sugar tax) to avoid a potential loss of almost 300,000 jobs and a total collapse of the industry...

