Sugar industry pleads for relief
Warning of total collapse of sector as government urged to extend moratorium on sugar tax
29 September 2024 - 00:04
The sugar industry wants the finance minister to declare a six-year halt on increases in the health promotion levy (sugar tax) to avoid a potential loss of almost 300,000 jobs and a total collapse of the industry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.