Newsmaker
‘Tiger Brands should face criminal charges’
Lawyer Richard Spoor accuses company of delaying tactics in public action lawsuit over deadly listeriosis outbreak
29 September 2024 - 00:00
South Africa needs an effective law enforcement system to hold corporations accountable, says public interest lawyer Richard Spoor, who has spent six years trying to hold Tiger Brands accountable for poisoning consumers...
