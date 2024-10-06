Business Times

Wind power held back by grid capacity

06 October 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

With the private sector eager to invest in wind energy, the government has been urged to address grid capacity constraints to unlock the full potential of renewable energy in South Africa...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ramokgopa vows more aggressive approach to renewables in energy mix Politics
  2. Focus on coal miners, power grid as SA spends just a sixth of climate aid South Africa
  3. India plans to continue buying cheap Russian oil, oil minister says World
  4. Sasol CEO punts more realistic emissions target Business
  5. China’s interests in Africa are being shaped by race for renewable energy News
  6. RECORDED | Kgosientsho Ramokgopa addresses SA Wind Energy Association Windaba South Africa

Most read

  1. Capitec's focus on expanding value-added services pays off Business
  2. NEWSMAKER | ‘Tiger Brands should face criminal charges’ Business Times
  3. Vodacom payout ‘will hurt black investors’ Business
  4. Skilled work visa rules finally in place Business
  5. Consumers stay sweet in hard times Business

Latest Videos

Is there hope for changes to the NHI Act?
Bulls coach Jake White says he is not going to manage players for the ...