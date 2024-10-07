Business Times

RFI notice: Private sector invited to express interest in The Blue Train

Transnet seeks information from interested parties with the expertise to enhance the operation, management and profitability of SA’s luxury train service

07 October 2024 - 09:21
Sponsored
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Blue Train, a window into the soul of Africa.
The Blue Train, a window into the soul of Africa.
Image: Unlocking Transnet

Transnet, SA's state-owned logistics company, invites private sector partners to express their interest in the operation, enhancement and management of The Blue Train — a world-renowned luxury train service.

The Blue Train, whose origins date back 100 years, has evolved into a unique high end, luxury rail travel experience.

This request for information (RFI) notice is part of Transnet’s broader Private Sector Participation strategy, aimed at driving economic growth and innovation in SA's luxury tourism sector.

Transnet seeks information from interested parties with the capability, expertise and experience to operate in the hospitality and luxury travel industry with the view of:

  • Optimising the operational efficiency of The Blue Train;
  • Unlocking new tourism and commercial opportunities;
  • Enhancing profitability; and
  • Sustaining and growing this prestigious asset.

Submission details

RFI documentation can be accessed here

Interested parties may submit their responses:

Submissions must be received by 5pm on November 15 2024. Late submissions will not be accepted.

An online briefing will be held on October 10 2024. For technical queries, contact the RFI manager at BlueTrainRFI@transnet.net. For more information, visit the Unlocking Transnet website.

This article was sponsored by Transnet.

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. NEWSMAKER | ‘Broken municipalities are crippling BBBEE’ Business
  2. Customers are mad about The Crazy Store Business
  3. RFI notice: Private sector invited to express interest in The Blue Train Business Times
  4. Conferences set to boost economy by R240m in five years Business
  5. Railway accidents crash the economy Business

Latest Videos

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League & Confederation Cup 2024/25 - Group Stage ...
Jill Stein for President: “We have the power”