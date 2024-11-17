SA ready to fight as EU curbs squeeze citrus exports
Citrus farmers say they lost R3.7bn in the past crop year due to the EU’s ‘unfair’ implementation of pest safety rules
17 November 2024 - 00:00
South Africa’s citrus exporters, whose fight with the EU resumes at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) next month, say the bloc’s phytosanitary regulations cost them R3.7bn in the latest crop year. ..
