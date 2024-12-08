Government would benefit from asset management database
Knowing which infrastructure requires maintenance will improve service delivery, says engineering company Pragma's chief revenue officer
08 December 2024 - 00:00
The government should consider establishing an asset management database to keep track of its water and electricity infrastructure. This could boost maintenance issues that are at the core of service delivery constraints to communities. ..
