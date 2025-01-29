Santam leads SA’s insurance sector as the Top Employer for 2025
The country’s largest short-term insurer has been recognised as one of the best companies to work for by the Top Employers Institute for the ninth consecutive year
Santam, SA’s largest short-term insurer, is proud to announce its certification as a Top Employer for 2025.
This is the ninth consecutive year Santam has been recognised as one of the country’s best companies to work for by the Top Employers Institute, highlighting its ongoing commitment to excellence in human resource (HR) practices.
The Top Employers Institute is a leading global authority on HR strategies. Its Top Employers Certification Programme assesses organisations based on an HR Best Practices Survey, which evaluates six HR domains and 20 focus areas, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Learning, Talent Acquisition, Diversity and Inclusion, and Wellbeing. An overall score is awarded based on the results, with only qualifying companies being granted Top Employer certification.
Santam’s 2025 score sees it being ranked fifth overall in SA out of 154 certified organisations; it also holds the number one position in the insurance sector among 11 certified local competitors.
Santam’s people-first approach
“We are incredibly proud to consistently be recognised as one of SA’s top employers. This year, we’ve climbed the ranks to fifth position overall, up from eighth in 2024 and 10th in 2023,” says Norah Sehunoe, Santam’s executive head of Human Capital.
“This progress is a testament to Santam’s sustained efforts in creating an environment where our employees feel valued, supported and empowered to excel. At Santam, we firmly believe that investing in our people is central to our mission of delivering outstanding service to our clients.”
Pioneering world-class HR practices
The 2025 accreditation places Santam alongside over 2,400 certified Top Employers across five continents that are setting the global benchmark for excellence in HR practices.
Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? Amid constant change — through technological advances, economic shifts and evolving social landscapes — it is inspiring to see people and organisations rise to the challenge.
“This year, the Top Employers Certification Programme highlights the dedication of our Top Employers as they continue to set the standard, consistently delivering world-class HR strategies and practices. These Top Employers strive to foster growth and wellbeing, all while enriching the world of work. We are proud to celebrate these people-first leaders and teams as the Top Employers for 2025.”
Focus on continuous improvement
Santam’s top placement among local insurers cements its position as a sector leader in SA, with a focus on fostering growth and wellbeing among employees. The company continues to align its HR strategies with global best practices, leveraging this recognition to further strengthen its employer brand and enhance employee experiences.
“This recognition motivates us to continue refining our practices, ensuring that our people strategy remains a cornerstone of our success. Our goal remains to continue fostering an exceptional workplace that not only attracts but also nurtures top talent in SA,” says Sehunoe.
This article was sponsored by Santam.