Santam leads SA’s insurance sector as the Top Employer for 2025

Santam, SA’s largest short-term insurer, is proud to announce its certification as a Top Employer for 2025.

This is the ninth consecutive year Santam has been recognised as one of the country’s best companies to work for by the Top Employers Institute, highlighting its ongoing commitment to excellence in human resource (HR) practices.

The Top Employers Institute is a leading global authority on HR strategies. Its Top Employers Certification Programme assesses organisations based on an HR Best Practices Survey, which evaluates six HR domains and 20 focus areas, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Learning, Talent Acquisition, Diversity and Inclusion, and Wellbeing. An overall score is awarded based on the results, with only qualifying companies being granted Top Employer certification.

Santam’s 2025 score sees it being ranked fifth overall in SA out of 154 certified organisations; it also holds the number one position in the insurance sector among 11 certified local competitors.

Santam’s people-first approach

“We are incredibly proud to consistently be recognised as one of SA’s top employers. This year, we’ve climbed the ranks to fifth position overall, up from eighth in 2024 and 10th in 2023,” says Norah Sehunoe, Santam’s executive head of Human Capital.

“This progress is a testament to Santam’s sustained efforts in creating an environment where our employees feel valued, supported and empowered to excel. At Santam, we firmly believe that investing in our people is central to our mission of delivering outstanding service to our clients.”