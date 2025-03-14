Anglo American has begun a consultation process in the UK and South Africa to cut jobs, amid a broader restructuring aimed at refocusing its operations on copper and iron ore mining, a spokesperson said on Thursday.
As part of the strategic overhaul, the company is set to spin off its Anglo American Platinum unit by midyear. It also sold its coal and nickel assets and plans to divest its De Beers diamond unit.
Bloomberg News earlier in the day reported that Anglo was planning to cut more jobs at its corporate office.
The company has sent notices to employees who are likely to be affected, the report added, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
“These are clearly significant changes to our global business that naturally require adjustment to the resourcing of our corporate offices, so we are beginning consultation processes in the UK and SA to discuss proposed organisational changes,” a company spokesperson told Reuters in an e-mail.
Anglo American has about 55,000 employees across the globe, according to its 2024 annual report.
Reuters
Anglo American begins consultation to cut jobs amid business overhaul
Image: File photo.
Reuters
