Business Times

Anglo American begins consultation to cut jobs amid business overhaul

14 March 2025 - 07:00 By Shanima A and Prerna Bedi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
As part of the strategic overhaul, the company is set to spin off its Anglo American Platinum unit by midyear. It also sold its coal and nickel assets and plans to divest its De Beers diamond unit.
As part of the strategic overhaul, the company is set to spin off its Anglo American Platinum unit by midyear. It also sold its coal and nickel assets and plans to divest its De Beers diamond unit.
Image: File photo.

Anglo American has begun a consultation process in the UK and South Africa to cut jobs, amid a broader restructuring aimed at refocusing its operations on copper and iron ore mining, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

As part of the strategic overhaul, the company is set to spin off its Anglo American Platinum unit by midyear. It also sold its coal and nickel assets and plans to divest its De Beers diamond unit.

Bloomberg News earlier in the day reported that Anglo was planning to cut more jobs at its corporate office.

The company has sent notices to employees who are likely to be affected, the report added, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

“These are clearly significant changes to our global business that naturally require adjustment to the resourcing of our corporate offices, so we are beginning consultation processes in the UK and SA to discuss proposed organisational changes,” a company spokesperson told Reuters in an e-mail.

Anglo American has about 55,000 employees across the globe, according to its 2024 annual report.

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | EU pledges R93bn to South Africa as Trump brings them closer

European Union leaders announced a €4.7bn (R93.31bn) investment package during a visit to South Africa on Thursday, at a time when both are on worse ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Exxaro names Ben Magara as CEO designate

Coal producer Exxaro Resources has named former Lonmin CEO Ben Magara as its new CEO.
News
21 hours ago

Anglo American to sell nickel business for up to $500m

A restructuring aimed at refocusing its operations on copper and iron ore mining is well under way.
Business Times
3 weeks ago

Anglo still intent on ditching De Beers

Diversified global miner Anglo-American Plc says there is no change to its strategy to exit from De Beers after writing down $2.9bn (R53.5bn) of the ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

Anglo Platinum's bumper dividend before demerger

The gross dividend has been declared from retained earnings.
Business Times
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Curro loses pupils in tough times Business
  2. JOB ADS | SA’s department of defence is hiring Careers
  3. SA’s G20 presidency: a catalyst for Africa’s development Opinion
  4. BUDGET 2025 | Godongwana opts for modest VAT hike and other tax tweaks Business
  5. Shoprite and Woolworths: Cat fights breaking out over pet care Business

Latest Videos

US judge orders Trump to reinstate thousands of fired workers | REUTERS
EU pledges $5.1 bln to South Africa as Trump brings them closer | REUTERS