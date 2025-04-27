Business Times

SEZs ‘hold the key’ to Africa’s trade future

Head of AfCFTA says continent must look to its own markets as Trump upends global trade with his ‘America first’ tariff regime

27 April 2025 - 00:00 By KHULEKANI MAGUBANE
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Africa can develop its own market by granting tariff-free access to goods produced in the continent’s special economic zones (SEZs), which will help to insulate it from the impact of the US global trade war...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | If local is lekker, why aren’t South Africans buying it? Opinion
  2. RAYMOND PARSONS | African trade pact key to facing Trump tariffs Opinion
  3. SHANE NAIDOO | US tariffs an opportunity to consider diversifying export markets Opinion
  4. KUSENI DLAMINI | Urgent need to de-escalate tensions with US Opinion
  5. SA seeks G20 support for implementation of AfCFTA Business
  6. HASAN KHAN | Africa seen as future economic powerhouse Opinion

Most read

  1. GUGU LOURIE | Really Vodacom, it’s enough now Opinion
  2. High hopes at Sibanye for US tax bonanza Business
  3. Sars gives businesses more time for VAT increase reversals Business
  4. Weight-loss drugs fatten Clicks bottom line Business
  5. SEZs ‘hold the key’ to Africa’s trade future Business Times

Latest Videos

2025 National Freedom Day celebrations
Don Eric Mlangeni-Nawa funeral service