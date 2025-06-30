Cultivating future leaders: the Wits postgraduate advantage

Professor Brett Bowman, head of Postgraduate Strategy at Wits, says: “Given our consistently high rankings and recognition by top employers and universities from across the world, we believe that our approaches are effective in producing world-class intellectuals, innovators and entrepreneurs.

“It’s important to nurture globally competitive postgraduate students in a knowledge-based economy. Well-trained postgraduates are essential for forming the next generation of researchers, creating new knowledge, directing evidence-based policy, fostering entrepreneurship and driving industry innovation.”

Global partnerships

The university currently offers several joint degree programmes in collaboration with top institutions around the world. Two exemplars include the Wits-Edinburgh Sustainable African Futures Doctoral Programme and the School of Oriental and African Studies-Wits joint PhD in Applied Development Economics. The former is a joint doctoral programme offered by the University of Edinburgh and Wits in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation to equip fellows (primarily academics already holding tenured positions) to complete interdisciplinary doctoral research in areas related to sustainability in Africa. The latter programme explicitly anchors economic analysis in African realities.

Other leading courses respond directly to global challenges, including master’s degrees in Inequality Studies, e-Science, Science Communication and Urban Studies. Wits’s postgraduate programmes have all been designed considering the latest global developments. The leading Wits Machine Intelligence and Neural Discovery Institute, for example, was established to advance the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning capacity from our vantage point in the Global South.

Student support

In addition to providing postgraduate students, many of whom are international, with world-class research training, Wits also provides strong academic and wellbeing support.

“The university offers a comprehensive support structure for PhD students,” says Bowman.