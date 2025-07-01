Business Times

Standard Bank’s new Shari’ah-compliant overdraft is another first

This is not just a product launch, it’s a response to a critical gap in Africa’s Islamic finance ecosystem, says Standard Bank’s head of Shari’ah Banking

01 July 2025 - 13:27
Sponsored
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Standard Bank Shari’ah Banking was crowned Africa’s Best Islamic Bank for the second consecutive year at the 2025 Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards.
Standard Bank Shari’ah Banking was crowned Africa’s Best Islamic Bank for the second consecutive year at the 2025 Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards.
Image: Standard Bank

Africa’s biggest lender, Standard Bank, has launched the first ever Shari’ah-compliant overdraft facility in Southern Africa, marking a transformative milestone for Islamic finance on the continent.

Designed to empower business owners with more Shari’ah-compliant solutions, the product adds to a long list of Standard Bank’s innovative solutions to meet the unique needs of Africa’s growing demand for Islamic finance.

Structured under the Shari’ah principle of Wakaalah, the Shari’ah overdraft facility is a non-interest-based alternative that provides businesses with instant access to short-term funding. Linked to the Shari’ah Business Current Account, the new product will allow clients to drawdown up to a preapproved limit. 

This overdraft facility empowers entrepreneurs to manage cash flow fluctuations without compromising their values and need for Shari’ah compliance
Ameen Hassen, head of Shari’ah Banking at Standard Bank

“This is not just a product launch, it’s a response to a critical gap in Africa’s Islamic finance ecosystem,” said Ameen Hassen, head of Shari’ah Banking at Standard Bank.

“For too long, businesses that required Shari’ah-compliant financing options lacked fluidity of a working capital solution that an overdraft brings. This overdraft facility empowers entrepreneurs to manage cash flow fluctuations without compromising their values and need for Shari’ah compliance.”   

With Sub-Saharan Africa home to 18% of the global Muslim population but accounting for just 1% of worldwide Islamic finance assets, Standard Bank’s innovation arrives as the region seeks scalable, Shari’ah-compliant solutions. The overdraft facility will directly address working capital challenges faced by businesses.

Key benefits of the new product include:

  • Competitive market-related pricing.
  • Direct linkage to the Shari’ah Business Current Account for streamlined operations.
  • Certified compliance: the facility is certified by Standard Bank’s Shari’ah Advisory Committee.

Not only for Muslims 

While Shari’ah Banking adheres to Islamic principles like Wakaalah bi al-Istithmar (agency-based investment), and the prohibition of interest (riba), Hassen said the bank’s offering transcended religious boundaries, with about 35% of Standard Bank’s South African Shari’ah clients identifying as non-Muslim. “This isn’t just for Muslims, it’s for anyone seeking transparent, non-interest, asset-based or backed financial solutions,” said Hassen.

The launch builds on Standard Bank’s legacy of Islamic finance innovation, including the world’s first Shari’ah-compliant Diners Club product and SA’s inaugural Shari’ah tax-efficient endowment.

“Africa’s economic future hinges on inclusive, innovative finance,” said Hassen. “With this product, we’re not just serving clients, we’re innovating, industrialising and advancing a system of finance rooted in tradition and shared prosperity.”

To leverage this Shari’ah-compliant liquidity facility, businesses and individuals can contact their Standard Bank Relationship Manager or email shariah@standardbank.co.za.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.

ALSO READ:

Standard Bank crowned Africa’s Best Islamic Bank — again

SPONSORED | This is the second consecutive year Standard Bank Shari’ah Banking has earned this prestigious accolade at the Euromoney Islamic Finance ...
Business Times
1 month ago

Gold glitters in 2025 as investors seek safe bets, says Standard Bank

SPONSORED | Bank's new structured product, the Gold Miners Autocall, makes tapping into gold's potential more accessible for everyday investors
News
1 week ago

SA’s organic and natural products sector primed for global growth

SPONSORED | From local startups to international successes, Standard Bank supports SMEs as they capitalise on the rising demand for environmentally ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Billions in benefits owed but unclaimed Business
  2. Cultivating future leaders: the Wits postgraduate advantage Business Times
  3. JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour’s Compensation Fund is hiring Careers
  4. JOB AD | Chief investment and development officer of the Gauteng Partnership ... Careers
  5. Standard Bank’s new Shari’ah-compliant overdraft is another first Business Times

Latest Videos

Heatwave washes over Western Europe | REUTERS
Turkey detains cartoonists over satirical drawing | REUTERS