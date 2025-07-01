Standard Bank’s new Shari’ah-compliant overdraft is another first

“This is not just a product launch, it’s a response to a critical gap in Africa’s Islamic finance ecosystem,” said Ameen Hassen, head of Shari’ah Banking at Standard Bank.

“For too long, businesses that required Shari’ah-compliant financing options lacked fluidity of a working capital solution that an overdraft brings. This overdraft facility empowers entrepreneurs to manage cash flow fluctuations without compromising their values and need for Shari’ah compliance.”

With Sub-Saharan Africa home to 18% of the global Muslim population but accounting for just 1% of worldwide Islamic finance assets, Standard Bank’s innovation arrives as the region seeks scalable, Shari’ah-compliant solutions. The overdraft facility will directly address working capital challenges faced by businesses.

Key benefits of the new product include:

Competitive market-related pricing.

Direct linkage to the Shari’ah Business Current Account for streamlined operations.

Certified compliance: the facility is certified by Standard Bank’s Shari’ah Advisory Committee.

Not only for Muslims

While Shari’ah Banking adheres to Islamic principles like Wakaalah bi al-Istithmar (agency-based investment), and the prohibition of interest (riba), Hassen said the bank’s offering transcended religious boundaries, with about 35% of Standard Bank’s South African Shari’ah clients identifying as non-Muslim. “This isn’t just for Muslims, it’s for anyone seeking transparent, non-interest, asset-based or backed financial solutions,” said Hassen.

The launch builds on Standard Bank’s legacy of Islamic finance innovation, including the world’s first Shari’ah-compliant Diners Club product and SA’s inaugural Shari’ah tax-efficient endowment.

“Africa’s economic future hinges on inclusive, innovative finance,” said Hassen. “With this product, we’re not just serving clients, we’re innovating, industrialising and advancing a system of finance rooted in tradition and shared prosperity.”

To leverage this Shari’ah-compliant liquidity facility, businesses and individuals can contact their Standard Bank Relationship Manager or email shariah@standardbank.co.za.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.