Request for Proposals and quotations: SIOC-Community Development Trust

The Sishen Iron Ore Company-Community Development Trust (SIOC-CDT) was established in 2006 by SIOC (owned by Kumba Iron Ore) to invest in the development of the communities in which the mine operates. The trust focuses primarily on beneﬁciary communities adjacent to the SIOC mining activities in the Northern Cape and Limpopo provinces. SIOC-CDT has invested signiﬁcantly in community development projects aimed at ensuring sustainability beyond mining operations.

SIOC-CDT invites all qualiﬁed and experienced service providers and entities operating in the health and wellness sector across SA to submit proposals and quotations for the following bids.

Note:

These services are to be implemented within the Northern Cape beneﬁciary communities of Gamagara, Ga-Segonyana, Joe Morolong and Tsantsabane Local Municipalities, as well as Thabazimbi Local Municipality in Limpopo.

SIOC-CDT welcomes proposals from service providers based both nationally and locally (the ﬁve SIOC-CDT beneﬁciary communities), however, it strongly encourages applicants, especially national organisations, to partner with local service providers, community-based organisations, and stakeholders to ensure local ownership, build capacity, and promote long-term sustainability of the interventions.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) related to the Youth Programme is speciﬁcally reserved for service providers within the beneﬁciary communities only, to directly empower local organisations and young leaders at grassroots level.

SIOC-CDT remains committed to supporting impactful, inclusive, and community-driven development that advances health and wellness in its beneﬁciary areas. It looks forward to receiving thoughtful, collaborative proposals that reﬂect both innovation and a deep understanding of local needs.

Bid Bid description Closing date RFP: SIOC-CDT Comprehensive Eye Care Programme for 36 months. Provide comprehensive screening for cataract conditions.

Deliver high-quality cataract surgeries.

Offer post-operative care and track patient recovery.

Ensure referral mechanisms are in place for complicated conditions.

Foster sustainable, community-based healthcare outcomes. July 18 2025 RFQ: Supply and delivery of 23-seater planned patient transport vehicles with disability lift. The supply and delivery of four 23-seater planned patient transport vehicles.

Ensuring that all vehicles are equipped with a disability lift.

Branding all vehicles with the SIOC-CDT and department of health logos. (To be provided after issuing of purchase order.)

Ensuring compliance with regulations governing the transport of patients.

Providing a maintenance plan for 36 months. July 18 2025 RFP: SIOC-CDT Youth Programme for 12 months. To enhance social cohesion through youth engagement in commemorative events and dialogues.

To promote health and wellbeing with a focus on reproductive health and moral regeneration.

To develop life skills that enhance employability and entrepreneurship.

To provide youth with opportunities for volunteerism and skill-building. July 18 2025 RFP: Provision of Emergency Medical Services in the JTG District and Tsantsabane Local Municipality areas for a period of 36 months. Provide ambulances to operate on speciﬁed routes within the JTG District and Tsantsabane Local Municipality areas, including one Advance Life Support ambulance and one Intermediate Life Support ambulance. The vehicles must be adequately equipped and with staff trained to handle high risk maternal emergencies.

Provide timely transportation of patients to and from healthcare facilities. July 18 2025 RFP: Health initiative for TB and HIV testing, cancer screening, treatment, and minor ailment care for LGBTQI+ individuals, sex workers, and people with substance use disorders for the JTG District and Tsantsabane Local Municipality areas, for a period of 12 months. Provide health initiative for TB and HIV testing, cancer screening, treatment, and minor ailment care for LGBTQI+ individuals, sex workers, and people with substance use disorders. July 18 2025 RFP: Provision of virtual telemedicine platform services, customisation, testing, commissioning, piloting and implementation of an electronic medical health record and virtual healthcare for the Northern Cape department of health (for the John Taolo Gaetsewe District and Tsantsabane Local Municipality areas) for a period of 12 months. Provision, customisation, testing, commissioning, piloting and implementation of an electronic medical health record and virtual healthcare for the Northern Cape department of health. July 18 2025 RFP: Comprehensive support for people with disabilities in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District and Tsantsabane Local Municipality areas for a period of 36 months. Provision of a comprehensive support and capacity building programme for people with disabilities. July 18 2025 RFP: Implementation of Child, Maternal and Women Project in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District and Tsantsabane Local Municipality areas for a period of 36 months. July 18 2025



Where to access the bids documents

All the bids documents are available for download from the SIOC-CDT website. Click here or visit sioc-cdt.co.za, and look under the ‘Opportunities’ section for select ‘Tender Notice & Forms’.

Compliance documents for submission

Company proﬁle, which includes but is not limited to, a brief background and history of the organisation, company structure (organogram), resources, contact details including physical location and other relevant information.

Valid trading company registration documents/certiﬁcates.

Valid B-BBEE certiﬁcate/affidavit.

Valid Sars tax clearance certiﬁcate and/or pin.

Company proof of address.

ID copies of directors.

Bank conﬁrmation letter — not older than three months.

Certiﬁed copies of share certificate where applicable.

Submission of bids

All completed documents should be submitted ELECTRONICALLY: mail to scm@sioc-cdt.co.za and cc kabelo.letsoalo@sioc-cdt.co.za.

Note: bidders who fail to submit ALL the compliance documents will NOT be legible to receive opportunities from SIOC-CDT.

For supply chain management queries and submissions, send an email to Kabelo Letsoalo at kabelo.letsoalo@sioc-cdt.co.za.

For SMME portal registration queries, send email to smmeportal@sioc-cdt.co.za.

Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA)

Click here to view SIOC-CDT’s privacy notice. This notice give details of what personal information is collected and for what purposes, who it is shared with, where it is stored and what your rights are.

