JOB AD | ICT technician at SALGBC

The South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) has the following vacancy at its head office in Berea, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal:

ICT technician

The ideal applicant would be one with a good technical acumen to control and execute activities associated with providing comprehensive end user support to local and remote users, maintaining acceptable levels of performance of desktop and network environments, and database design, development and maintenance.

Salary: R49,515.68 per month (TCTC — TK 12)

Key performance areas:

Installation, maintenance and repair of hardware and software systems.

Provision of technical support and training to users.

Ensuring network security and privacy.

Management of LAN and WAN to ensure optimal performance and connectivity.

Performing data backups and recovery.

Ensuring the security of networks and computer systems.

Implementing procedures to protect sensitive data and ensure privacy compliance.

SharePoint development and customisation.

Software and applications development.

Website development and maintenance.

Essential job requirements:

Matric and Code EB driving licence.

Computer science degree or equivalent/National Higher Diploma in information technology.

Knowledge of C#, ASP.Net, MS SQL Server, JavaScript and HTML.

Knowledge of MS Reporting Services, MS Active Directory and MS Exchange Server.

Minimum of three years’ relevant experience.

Ability to handle high levels of pressure with emphasis on planning/organising.

Applications and closing date:

E-mail your application, addressed to the deputy general secretary to cherelle@salgbc.org.za by no later than 11.59pm on July 13 2025.

Apply with A SINGLE ATTACHMENT containing your detailed CV and two letters of reference, as well as copies of your ID document, driver’s licence, matric certificate and tertiary qualifications, in that order. DO NOT SUBMIT MULTIPLE ATTACHMENTS.

You must indicate where you read this advertisement.

Note:

Preference will be given to applicants from the most underrepresented race groups in terms of the SALGBC’s Employment Equity Policy. Black males and females are encouraged to apply.

This is a readvertisement. Please do not apply again if you have applied previously.

The advertised remuneration includes all benefits payable.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you are not contacted within 30 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

This article was sponsored by SALGBC.