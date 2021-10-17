Business

Coca-Cola seeks €7bn value in Africa bottler IPO

Company to be listed in Amsterdam and Johannesburg

17 October 2021 - 00:05 By bloomberg.com

Coca-Cola is seeking a value of €7bn (about R119bn) for Coca-Cola Beverages Africa when it lists the bottler next year, according to people familiar with the matter. 

The soft-drinks giant is poised to appoint Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Standard Bank Group to run the initial public offering (IPO), the people said...

