Long4Life ‘undervalued’ as shifts signal likely delisting

Structural review, Joffe move both point to new era beyond the gaze of ‘capricious shareholders’ for lifestyle investment firm

17 October 2021 - 00:05 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Brian Joffe, CEO of investment group Long4Life, says the expression of interest the company received from a local entity didn’t come as a surprise because listed companies with a small market capitalisation have been undervalued. 

Long4Life, which owns retail brands such as Sportsmans Warehouse, Outdoor Warehouse, personal care company Sorbet, and Chill Beverages — whose brands include  Score and Fitch & Leeds —  announced on Thursday that it had received an unsolicited offer for the entire business and that Joffe will step down in February to take on the role of chair. ..

