Long4Life ‘undervalued’ as shifts signal likely delisting

Structural review, Joffe move both point to new era beyond the gaze of ‘capricious shareholders’ for lifestyle investment firm

Brian Joffe, CEO of investment group Long4Life, says the expression of interest the company received from a local entity didn’t come as a surprise because listed companies with a small market capitalisation have been undervalued.



Long4Life, which owns retail brands such as Sportsmans Warehouse, Outdoor Warehouse, personal care company Sorbet, and Chill Beverages — whose brands include Score and Fitch & Leeds — announced on Thursday that it had received an unsolicited offer for the entire business and that Joffe will step down in February to take on the role of chair. ..