Business

PSG boss says Draft Companies Amendment Bill will handicap listed companies

Piet Mouton adds voice to growing criticism of the proposed legislation, saying it falls well short of its intention to 'improve the ease of doing business'

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
17 October 2021 - 00:07

The CEO of one of SA’s most prominent listed investment holding companies has added his voice to growing criticism of the Draft Companies Amendment Bill, saying the intention of the Bill was to “improve the ease of doing business” but that it fell well short of that and instead would disadvantage listed companies.

PSG CEO Piet Mouton told Business Times this week that one of the unintended consequences of not just the bill, but increasing regulation in general, was that it punished law-abiding businesses which are being swamped as they try to comply with increasingly onerous regulations instead of getting on with trying to make money for shareholders...

