Technology has revolutionised banking, placing you in the driver’s seat of your financial life
Standard Bank's digital channels offer simplicity and convenience aligned to its customers’ preferences
Digitally savvy customers have a world of banking options available at a tap of their phones. The way we conduct banking has changed, making it easier than ever to access solutions that meet our everyday needs and achieve our dreams and goals.
Staying on top of customer preferences has become front and centre for banks. They are now focused on elevated levels of personalisation and tailoring solutions to meet their needs, enabled by the fast-tracking of digital transformation. This gives banks an indication of what customers really want and need, and means new solutions, features, and lifestyle benefits that have a better understanding of our lives, expectations, and requirements are being developed.
“The evolving banking environment is helping us provide bespoke experiences and solutions that can be accessed via channels where the customer is most comfortable and active on a daily basis – in other words: digital channels,” says Schalk Kotze, head of affluent banking at Standard Bank.
Kotze says Standard Bank is undergoing a transformation as part of its future-ready strategy in which it has invested in the technology infrastructure that aids a better view of customers’ lives and their needs. “We know our customers are leading ever-changing and demanding lifestyles and require easy, efficient, and stress-free banking so they can focus on what matters most to them and their families.”
The bank you choose should meet your needs. If you’re entrepreneurial, you’ll want a bank that can provide support to help you grow your business and take it to new heights. If you’re focused on wealth creation through investing while keeping an eye on the future for how it will be used, your bank must be able to provide you with the right financial planning tools and advice to help you reach your goals.
Considering your spending habits is also a good idea when deciding where to bank. Many banks have budgeting tools built into their websites or apps that make it easy to track your expenses and see where your money is going.
“The appetite for banking apps in SA and other regions in Africa has accelerated,” says Kotze. “We are now able to take our banks with us everywhere we go.”
As one of the biggest bank in Africa, Standard Bank is well equipped to provide you with the best tools and advice to put you firmly in control of your money. Wherever you are in life, the bank will personalise your banking for your ever-evolving needs with one-on-one assistance and 24/7 support.
Useful innovations that save time and allow you to do more
“At Standard Bank, we don’t innovate just for the sake of innovating,” says Kotze. “Our digital products are developed with the customer in mind with the aim of giving you the smartest tools to save you time and to make it easier and safer to manage and do more with your money.”
These include the following:
- Shyft, is the award-winning app that provides you with forex in a flash by letting you buy, send and store foreign currency instantly and now also buy and sell shares internationally on your devices.
- With Instant Money wallet, you can send cash quickly and safely to anyone with a phone. No account needed.
- The My360 app, lets you track all your assets, liabilities and risk cover, regardless of who these products are with, all in one place.
- Standard Bank Online Share Trading, another award-winning online platform, allows you to buy and sell shares on the JSE quickly and easily.
- Use, smart and secure online banking via mobile or the web, buy and sell with DigiMe, personal authentication, use Escrow services, view your credit score and more.
- As a leading home loans provider in SA, Standard Bank will help you to get closer to owning your dream home with its LookSee property guide all the way to final payment.
The bank does leverage digital and human capabilities and understands there are aspects of your finances that require a human touch. You can access a dedicated private banker, who will help plan and manage your financial life. You can also access a team of specialist wealth advisers to build and grow your wealth.
Standard Bank is recognised as the best bank for wealth services in Africa; supporting your estate, retirement planning and fiduciary needs.
Solutions tailored to all your evolving needs
“Our aim is to tailor banking solutions for all your needs. At Standard Bank, we have the biggest range of solutions for all your personal, family, and business needs both locally and offshore," says Kotze.
These include:
- accounts that give you the freedom to manage your money the way you choose to;
- competitive local and offshore savings and investments to meet all your financial goals;
- the ability to trade with local and international markets in the easiest and most affordable way on our online platforms;
- supporting your business needs with extensive business banking expertise and tools to drive your business’s growth; and
- opening an international account with the same familiar platforms where you can access your money offshore wherever and whenever, with complete confidence.
Standard Bank offers a relationship that really sees its customers and works to make every day a little richer. Clients earn rewards with every swipe and up to 20% back on the things they love most with UCount Rewards, get fees back in airtime each month, and amazing deals on devices with Standard Bank Mobile.
This article was paid for by Standard Bank.