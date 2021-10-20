Technology has revolutionised banking, placing you in the driver’s seat of your financial life

Digitally savvy customers have a world of banking options available at a tap of their phones. The way we conduct banking has changed, making it easier than ever to access solutions that meet our everyday needs and achieve our dreams and goals.

Staying on top of customer preferences has become front and centre for banks. They are now focused on elevated levels of personalisation and tailoring solutions to meet their needs, enabled by the fast-tracking of digital transformation. This gives banks an indication of what customers really want and need, and means new solutions, features, and lifestyle benefits that have a better understanding of our lives, expectations, and requirements are being developed.

“The evolving banking environment is helping us provide bespoke experiences and solutions that can be accessed via channels where the customer is most comfortable and active on a daily basis – in other words: digital channels,” says Schalk Kotze, head of affluent banking at Standard Bank.

Kotze says Standard Bank is undergoing a transformation as part of its future-ready strategy in which it has invested in the technology infrastructure that aids a better view of customers’ lives and their needs. “We know our customers are leading ever-changing and demanding lifestyles and require easy, efficient, and stress-free banking so they can focus on what matters most to them and their families.”

The bank you choose should meet your needs. If you’re entrepreneurial, you’ll want a bank that can provide support to help you grow your business and take it to new heights. If you’re focused on wealth creation through investing while keeping an eye on the future for how it will be used, your bank must be able to provide you with the right financial planning tools and advice to help you reach your goals.

Considering your spending habits is also a good idea when deciding where to bank. Many banks have budgeting tools built into their websites or apps that make it easy to track your expenses and see where your money is going.

“The appetite for banking apps in SA and other regions in Africa has accelerated,” says Kotze. “We are now able to take our banks with us everywhere we go.”

As one of the biggest bank in Africa, Standard Bank is well equipped to provide you with the best tools and advice to put you firmly in control of your money. Wherever you are in life, the bank will personalise your banking for your ever-evolving needs with one-on-one assistance and 24/7 support.

Useful innovations that save time and allow you to do more

“At Standard Bank, we don’t innovate just for the sake of innovating,” says Kotze. “Our digital products are developed with the customer in mind with the aim of giving you the smartest tools to save you time and to make it easier and safer to manage and do more with your money.”

These include the following: