SEC set to target bonuses of execs guilty of corporate misconduct

The new Democratic leadership of the US securities watchdog has a message for corporate America’s highly paid executives: if your company screws up, your pay is at risk.



Clawing back compensation is shaping up to be a key part of the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) agenda as it cracks down on corporate misconduct, raising the stakes for thousands of executives who could potentially lose millions in bonuses and stock sale profits...