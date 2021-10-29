FREE TO READ | Made in SA magazine

In this issue of Made in SA, we share the sentiments of Proudly South African and assert that supporting local brands and products is now a matter of survival.

As we begin to revive the local economy, we must shift our focus from relying so heavily on imports from a single source, and expand our local product offerings. So in this issue, we not only pay homage to the rich history of SA innovations and brands, we also take a look at SA firsts: we’re now growing saffron in SA, and we’re about to trial cashless shopping.

We also introduce creative inventors looking to solve social and economic issues: have you heard about the Solar Turtle Connectivity Kiosk, or safe owl houses being made from plastic?

Well, for more great local innovations, read this issue of Made in SA.

Rodney Weidemann

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):