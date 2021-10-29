Business

FREE TO READ | Made in SA magazine

Turning the spotlight on local innovations that compete with the best in the world

29 October 2021 - 12:32
Support for local brands and products is vital.
Support for local brands and products is vital.
Image: Sunday Times/123RF/Anton Samsonov

In this issue of Made in SA, we share the sentiments of Proudly South African and assert that supporting local brands and products is now a matter of survival.

As we begin to revive the local economy, we must shift our focus from relying so heavily on imports from a single source, and expand our local product offerings. So in this issue, we not only pay homage to the rich history of SA innovations and brands, we also take a look at SA firsts: we’re now growing saffron in SA, and we’re about to trial cashless shopping.

We also introduce creative inventors looking to solve social and economic issues: have you heard about the Solar Turtle Connectivity Kiosk, or safe owl houses being made from plastic?

Well, for more great local innovations, read this issue of Made in SA.

Rodney Weidemann

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

How a simple pipe is saving SA's oceans from plastic pollution

What started out with a small group of Durban surfers wanting to protect their "playground" from pollutants has developed into a large-scale ...
News
1 week ago

Wits researchers get funding for their depression screening app

The tool was developed over four years as part of Hassem’s PhD studies in psychology and offers an “empathetic and unintimidating” first step towards ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Old Mutual Corporate launches Nine Yards TV to support SMMEs Business
  2. Pick n Pay plans big Boxer expansion Business Times
  3. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  4. SA ‘in danger of being a mafia state,’ says Momoniat Business Times
  5. Reddam House bridging programme puts first SA students on road to UK studies Business Times

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed