Securing funding for small business requires 'intimate knowledge'

Funders want to know business owners have a deep understanding of their customers and market

Ask any start-up or emerging entrepreneur about their biggest pain points, and access, or rather lack of it, to capital or funding is going to be at the top of the list.



The seventh edition of the I Am An Entrepreneur Summit, in partnership with FNB, hosted under the theme “Funding: Getting It Right”, sought to provide much-needed advice to entrepreneurs who are grappling with the challenge of how to secure funding to establish or scale-up their businesses...