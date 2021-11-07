US jobs growth signals recovery
07 November 2021 - 00:00
US employment increased more than expected in October as the headwind from the surge in Covid-19 infections over the northern hemisphere summer subsided, offering more evidence that economic activity was regaining momentum early in the fourth quarter.
Non-farm payrolls increased by 531,000 jobs last month, the US labour department said on Friday. Data for September was revised higher to show 312,000 created instead of the previously reported 194,000...
