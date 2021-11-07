Why global food prices are soaring
A UN index tracking staples from wheat to vegetable oils climbed 3% to a new decade high in October
07 November 2021 - 00:00
Global food costs jumped last month, extending a march towards a record and piling more inflationary pressure on consumers and governments.
A UN index tracking staples from wheat to vegetable oils climbed 3% to a fresh decade high in October, threatening even higher grocery bills for households that have already been strained by the pandemic...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.