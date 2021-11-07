Why global food prices are soaring

Global food costs jumped last month, extending a march towards a record and piling more inflationary pressure on consumers and governments.



A UN index tracking staples from wheat to vegetable oils climbed 3% to a fresh decade high in October, threatening even higher grocery bills for households that have already been strained by the pandemic...