Why global food prices are soaring

A UN index tracking staples from wheat to vegetable oils climbed 3% to a new decade high in October

07 November 2021 - 00:00 By Bloomberg

Global food costs jumped last month, extending a march towards a record and piling more inflationary pressure on consumers and governments.

A UN index tracking staples from wheat to vegetable oils climbed 3% to a fresh decade high in October, threatening even higher grocery bills for households that have already been strained by the pandemic...

