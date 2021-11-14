Sunday Times Top 100 Companies 2021: Company 2
Montauk Renewables: Ahead of curve, but speed bumps ahead
Montauk's success shows investors are backing renewables
14 November 2021 - 09:26
Renewable energy is an investment in the future and Montauk Renewables has been ahead of the curve, producing clean energy for more than three decades.
Montauk Holdings delisted from the JSE on January 18 2021. Montauk Renewables started trading a week later on January 25, with a primary listing on the Nasdaq and a secondary inward listing on the JSE. Investors holding one Montauk Holdings share received one share in Montauk Renewables...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.