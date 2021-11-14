Funding SOEs is hitting service delivery, says Godongwana

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says SA has to make tough choices on issues like a basic income grant

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has called for a restructuring of the social grant system and has cautioned that some of the welfare and other services the government provides for free to the poor could be scrapped should SA opt to introduce a universal basic income grant.



“How many free things is this government providing to the poor? Shouldn’t the debate be on a restructuring of the grant system? We are giving free basic services, free water, electricity, free housing, free child support grant ... We are providing expanded public works. This year we introduced a public employment programme, spending around R11bn. ..