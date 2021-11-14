Sunday Times Top 100 Companies 2021: Company 8

Growth strategy creates thousands of jobs at Northam Platinum

‘We believe in the inherent value and long-term demand for PGMs’

Northam Platinum has moved up the ranks of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies from 10th in 2020 to eighth this year.



The platinum group metals (PGMs) miner hit all the right notes with its financial results in the year to June 30. Revenue shot up 83% to R32.6bn and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation spiked 176% to R16.7bn. ..