Mango employees wait anxiously for creditors meeting

If the airline's business rescue plan is amended, it's back to the drawing board

Mango’s more than 700 employees are anxiously waiting to see whether creditors will tomorrow pass the low-cost carrier’s business rescue plan — which aims to get it back in the sky by December — or whether it will be amended with its business rescue practitioners having to go back to the drawing board.



Mango Pilots Association chair Jordan Butler said if the plan is amended at Monday’s creditors meeting, as suggested by Mango shareholder SAA in correspondence with business rescue practitioner Sipho Sono, it could mean Mango will be “mothballed” and its 708 employees retrenched...