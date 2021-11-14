Business

MTN banks on its future in Nigeria

The government's approval of mobile money licences gives MTN access to the largest unbanked population in Africa

14 November 2021 - 00:00 By Arthur Goldstuck

The Nigerian government’s approval of banking licences for mobile money accounts this week is likely to allow MTN to leap ahead of Vodacom in the battle for mobile financial services across Africa — but Vodacom has not been resting on its laurels.

The two network operators are both leaders in mobile accounts across Africa and in mobile money services. ..

