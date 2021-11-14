Newsmaker
Red tape and recalcitrance keep SA in the dark
Barriers to providing electricity mean no quick end to load-shedding
14 November 2021 - 00:01
Thomas Garner, chair of the South African Independent Power Producers Association, says government red tape is blocking the quickest solution to the country's unsustainable load-shedding crisis.
“There's 5,000MW to 10,000MW of plant that could be built in the next two years if IPPs [independent power producers] could get power purchase agreements signed with private off-takers.” And that, he says, is a “challenge”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.