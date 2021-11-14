Sunday Times Top 100 Companies 2021: Company 9

Transaction Capital: Revving to go with a resilient model

Innovation and agility means group can weather any storm

Transaction Capital and its highly regarded management team, operating strong businesses with a track record of earnings growth, have become something of a market favourite.



The business’s operations consist of SA Taxi, the country’s largest minibus taxi financier, and Transaction Capital Risk Services (TCRS), which is focused on non-performing loan portfolio collections, customer management and transaction processing. ..