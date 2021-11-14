Solar power projects put Mahlako Financial Services in pole position
Women-owned company aims to be part of SA’s renewable energy future
14 November 2021 - 00:00
Black women-owned fund manager Mahlako Financial Services, which recently built a solar plant for US technology group Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the Northern Cape, plans to open another fund to invest in developmental infrastructure projects. ..
