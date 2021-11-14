Sunday Times Top 100 Companies 2021: Company 7

Strategic repositioning brings rewards for Implats

The supply of services and Covid-19 remain challenges for the group

Impala Platinum (Implats) harnessed the benefits of improved operational performance and elevated rand metal pricing for its primary products to deliver a record financial performance for the 2021 financial year.



It ended the year with a strong balance sheet and posted a 125% increase in headline earnings to R36.4bn. ..