Telkom in talks to save struggling technology business
Group CEO Maseko plans partnership to bolster BCX offering
14 November 2021 - 00:00
Telkom is scrambling to help its struggling technology subsidiary BCX recover from a sluggish performance — but analysts say selling the business is an option worth considering.
Telkom bought BCX six years ago to provide converged telecoms, software and hardware services to companies. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.