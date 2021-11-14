Sunday Times Top 100 Companies 2021: Company 5
Exxaro Resources: The sun on its back and wind in its sails
But Transnet Freight Rail is constraining Exxaro's efforts to take advantage of the coal price
14 November 2021 - 09:21
In the midst of a global move away from fossil fuels, Exxaro Resources, one of the largest black-empowered diversified mining companies in SA, continues to responsibly manage its coal operations and reap the benefits of higher coal prices.
The company’s portfolio includes coal operations and investments in iron ore and zinc, and wind energy through its renewable energy business, Cennergi...
