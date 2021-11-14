Business

Sunday Times Top 100 Companies 2021: Company 10

Without SA investment, Sirius wouldn’t exist

Strategy to invest at the edge of large German cities has paid off

14 November 2021 - 08:59 By Aurelia Mbokazi

Covid drastically changed the world of work in 2020, fast-tracking remote working across the globe, but over the past year property company Sirius Real Estate has demonstrated resilience and delivered growth. 

The company, which owns and operates business and industrial parks and storage facilities across Germany, has assets worth €1.53bn (about R27bn), up from the previous year’s €1.4bn. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew 6.4% to €70.2m in the year to March 31 2021, from €63.9m the year before. ..

