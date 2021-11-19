PODCAST | How to manage your financial portfolio for growth and security

Sisandile Cikido, head of retail investments at Nedbank, says a financial portfolio is like a game plan. A coach of children’s soccer team would have one too; not everyone is a striker or defender but a strong balance of both gives you a fighting chance to score goals and win a match. Similarly, not every investment class is going to perform in the same way or give you instant or even long-term returns.

Listen to the podcast below for practical tips on planning your financial game plan.