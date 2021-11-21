Bankers, traders poised for their biggest bonuses since financial crisis

Covid-19 was boon for Wall Street

Banks are poised to hand investment bankers and traders their biggest bonuses since the financial crisis, with hopes the cash will stem the high levels of turnover sweeping across Wall Street.



Equity and debt underwriters will be the biggest winners, with a jump of as much as 35% from a year earlier, according to a report this week by compensation consultant Johnson Associates. Equity traders and M&A bankers may see a 25% increase. ..