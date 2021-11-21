Distell deal with Heineken could best suit investors with long-term horizons
But those who have to sell shares could see it as cheap
21 November 2021 - 00:02
Heineken’s nearly R40bn tie-up with Distell is seen by the market as a perfect match and a vote of confidence in SA, but how good the offer price is for shareholders in the JSE-listed owner of brands such as Savanna and Hunter’s Dry depends on their investment horizons.
The deal looks best for shareholders who intend to remain invested long-term in the unlisted entities that will emerge from the transaction. But for those with a shorter-term investment mandate, who cannot hold unlisted stock and have to take the cash offer of R180 per share, it could be considered on the cheap side, say analysts...
