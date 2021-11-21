Business

Fears Massmart strike could spread

Industrial action comes as retailers face serious headwinds, including rising costs and a weak economy

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
21 November 2021 - 00:04

The South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) on Friday began an indefinite strike at Walmart-owned Massmart, sparking concern this could spill over into the rest of the sector, which is already facing rising costs and a weak economy. 

Saccawu spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete said the union was “busy talking” to staff at other retailers who could inflict pressure on Massmart in the “form of a sympathy or secondary strike”, and the union would “announce this one soon”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Reserve Bank raises repo rate by 25 basis points — and more to come Business Times
  2. Keep the power on: Battery energy storage systems are a valuable investment Business Times
  3. WATCH | Applying for funding? Avoid big mistakes most entrepreneurs make Business
  4. Nestlé invests in green technology and jobs Business
  5. Standard Bank’s Phenomenal Families content series is back Business Times

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo