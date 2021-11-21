Business

Tongaat shares plummet as funding plan could see new owner

21 November 2021 - 00:03 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Tongaat Hulett’s share price plummeted 30% this week after the company announced a rights issue that could lead to the Mauritius-based investment group Magister becoming the majority shareholder.

Magister agreed to underwrite half of the R4bn that the company is planning to raise to pay debt, a move described as a takeover rather than rescue plan. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Reserve Bank raises repo rate by 25 basis points — and more to come Business Times
  2. Keep the power on: Battery energy storage systems are a valuable investment Business Times
  3. WATCH | Applying for funding? Avoid big mistakes most entrepreneurs make Business
  4. Nestlé invests in green technology and jobs Business
  5. Standard Bank’s Phenomenal Families content series is back Business Times

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo