Tongaat shares plummet as funding plan could see new owner
21 November 2021 - 00:03
Tongaat Hulett’s share price plummeted 30% this week after the company announced a rights issue that could lead to the Mauritius-based investment group Magister becoming the majority shareholder.
Magister agreed to underwrite half of the R4bn that the company is planning to raise to pay debt, a move described as a takeover rather than rescue plan. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.