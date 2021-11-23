Reserve Bank hits back at Sipho Pityana

The Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority has hit back at Sipho Pityana, saying in court papers filed on Tuesday that it did not thwart his chance of being Absa chairperson as he was not nominated for the position and he “simply failed to convince” the Absa board to nominate him.

In addition, the Prudential Authority said it did not tell Absa through an informal process that it would object to Pityana's nomination. Rather, it said: “The authority continued to assert that the allegations of sexual harassment and the findings in the Barnes report [commissioned by AngloGold Ashanti into allegations of sexual harassment against Pityana] were serious concerns that the Absa Board must deliberate on, including its potential impact on Absa's reputation.”

Pityana was formally chairperson of AngloGold Ashanti where he resigned in December last year.

He has denied the allegations of sexual harrassment.

In court papers filed with the high court in Pretoria, Kuben Naidoo, CEO of the Prudential Authority, said the AngloGold Ashanti investigation found that “there was sexual harassment on the part of Mr Pityana and that his utterances and actions were inappropriate”.