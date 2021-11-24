Sipho Pityana to take Absa to court for firing him from board

Sipho Pityana, who was fired by Absa as a board director after refusing to resign, will take the bank’s decision to court.

On Wednesday morning Absa announced that Pityana, who joined the board in May 2019, will cease to be a director of the Absa Group and Absa Bank boards with immediate effect.

Pityana described this as “disappointing and unlawful”, and said he had “instructed my legal team to take the decision of the boards to terminate my directorship on review with the courts”.

Absa said through his conduct Pityana had neglected or been derelict in the performance of his functions as a director of the boards. This comes two weeks after the board removed him as lead independent director and chairperson of the remuneration committee.

The move by Absa follows Pityana’s decision to take the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority (PA) to court for alleged interference in his nomination as chair of Absa, a claim the Reserve Bank denied in its answering affidavit filed yesterday. It said Pityana was never nominated by the bank.