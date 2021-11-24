Sipho Pityana to take Absa to court for firing him from board
Sipho Pityana, who was fired by Absa as a board director after refusing to resign, will take the bank’s decision to court.
On Wednesday morning Absa announced that Pityana, who joined the board in May 2019, will cease to be a director of the Absa Group and Absa Bank boards with immediate effect.
Pityana described this as “disappointing and unlawful”, and said he had “instructed my legal team to take the decision of the boards to terminate my directorship on review with the courts”.
Absa said through his conduct Pityana had neglected or been derelict in the performance of his functions as a director of the boards. This comes two weeks after the board removed him as lead independent director and chairperson of the remuneration committee.
The move by Absa follows Pityana’s decision to take the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority (PA) to court for alleged interference in his nomination as chair of Absa, a claim the Reserve Bank denied in its answering affidavit filed yesterday. It said Pityana was never nominated by the bank.
In his statement released this morning, Pityana said: “My reading of the reasons for the board’s resolution is that my alleged neglect or dereliction of the performance of my functions all comes down to the fact that I took, or had the temerity to take, the PA to court, seeking a declaratory order that its conduct was unlawful, and I addressed the media about this application and my reasons for believing the PA’s conduct was unlawful.”
Pityana said according to Absa, his decision to seek a declaratory order against the PA “has created a material and sustained conflict of interests” between him and Absa, amounts to a dereliction of his duties as director and led him to neglect his duty with due diligence and care in protecting the interests of Absa. The board believes by bringing the application against the PA, Pityana implied the Absa board acted unlawfully because it participated in the PA’s conduct, which he alleged was unlawful. This is despite the fact that no relief is sought against Absa, and “I have never stated or even implied this”.
The bank, according to Pityana, believes the litigation against the PA “has occasioned negative publicity for the institution, which has caused reputational risk and harm”.
At issue is an allegation of sexual harassment made against Pityana, which he has denied, while he was chairperson of AngloGold Ashanti. Pityana resigned as AngloGold chairperson in December, but the allegations surfaced when the Absa board began its process to nominate a new chairperson.
For those who may be desperately looking for an example of ‘another black failure’ in the corporate boardroom, this is not one.Sipho Pityana
The PA said in its court document that it did not tell Absa through an informal process that it would object to Pityana’s nomination.
Rather, it said: “The authority continued to assert that the allegations of sexual harassment and the findings in the Barnes report [commissioned by AngloGold Ashanti into allegations of sexual harassment against Pityana] were serious concerns the Absa board must deliberate on, including its potential impact on Absa’s reputation.”
In court papers filed with the high court in Pretoria, Kuben Naidoo, CEO of the PA, said the AngloGold Ashanti investigation found “there was sexual harassment on the part of Mr Pityana and that his utterances and actions were inappropriate”.
Pityana said he was asked to resign from the board on November 2 because his court action against the PA had resulted in a misalignment of interests between those of the bank and his.
He refused to resign because to have done so “would have meant succumbing to corporate bullying and intimidation tactics that should have no place in our society”.
Pityana said he was elected by shareholders who showed “confidence” in him.
He said it is demonstrably clear his removal from his roles as the lead independent director and chair of the remuneration committee had nothing to do with competence or performance.
“For those who may be desperately looking for an example of ‘another black failure’ in the corporate boardroom, this is not one. The board, in its wisdom or lack of it, never made public the reasons for its decision to remove me from these roles, as it is required to do. So much for transparency.
“Only in exceptional circumstances may the board remove one of its members, exactly to prevent such abuse. If I believed such circumstances prevailed, I would have resigned without having been asked to do so,” he said.
While the board asserts that his interests and those of Absa are misaligned, they have “not advanced any plausible reason for their view”. Pityana said there is no misalignment because he has not sought any relief against Absa, nor has he sought to interdict Absa’s nomination or its appointment of a new board chairperson.
“I have accepted his appointment.”
Absa has appointed Sello Moloko as chairperson to replace Wendy Lucas-Bull.
Business Times
