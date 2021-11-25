Bitcoin hits all-time high — but it’s not too late or expensive to invest

In short, there has never been a better time to buy cryptocurrency. The profit potential is staggering and its growth has attracted many mainstream retail and institutional investors.

It should be noted, however, that cryptocurrencies are one of the most volatile assets in the financial markets. As bitcoin’s performance in 2021 has shown, it can just as easily hit $68,000 in days as it could tumble back to $30,000.

So should you invest? Fred Razak, chief trading strategist at CMTrading, the largest and best-performing broker in Africa, answers some frequently asked questions to help you make an informed decision:

What’s pushing the price of bitcoin?

Both bitcoin and the markets are going through a transformation. It looks like gold is taking a back seat when it comes to “safe-haven investments”; some view bitcoin as the next “gold”, which is what is driving the price so high and the markets to record highs. People are, however, afraid that the markets are going to crash at some point, that the bubble is going to burst.

The US is printing money like there’s no tomorrow. There are no boundaries and no kind of control on the markets right now. It seems traders are pushing the markets higher and higher artificially. Markets are controlled by people’s emotions and as such traders are pushing it to their limits, far higher than the markets could go. Bitcoin traders, while reaping the benefits now, are constantly worried about the bubble bursting.

Is it too late or expensive to get into bitcoin?

The market cap of bitcoin still has hundreds of billions of dollars in value to achieve and could go higher. At some point, they’re going to have to break it up or increase capacity. This will allow traders to buy bitcoin in smaller chunks.

Is it too late to get into the market? Some out there could keep saying that while the market keeps on going higher and higher until it proves them right. The market is going higher. but so too are the opportunities for profit.

Is crypto trading safe?

I would not say cryptocurrencies or bitcoin is safe. At the same time, you don’t want to miss out. You want to strike while the iron is hot and the opportunity right now seldom comes about in trading.

I said bitcoin was overpriced when it was $200, imagine if I purchased 20 bitcoins at $200 and it went to $3,000. I’d say “well, that’s crazy” right and rake in thousands. Imagine how much money you’d have today if you invested even a year ago?

Ultimately, you never know and that’s part of the uncertainty and opportunity of trading and participating in the financial markets.

