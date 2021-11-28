Airline shares hit by ban on flights from SA over new Covid variant
28 November 2021 - 00:00
Airline shares tumbled the most since the early days of the pandemic after European countries banned flights from SA to slow the spread of an emerging virus strain.
The UK said it would halt flights from SA and several neighbouring countries for two days, and require a 10-day hotel quarantine for those who arrive starting today...
