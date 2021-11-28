Business

Airline shares hit by ban on flights from SA over new Covid variant

28 November 2021 - 00:00 By Siddharth Philip and Christopher Jasper

Airline shares tumbled the most since the early days of the pandemic after European countries banned flights from SA to slow the spread of an emerging virus strain.

The UK said it would halt flights from SA and several neighbouring countries for two days, and require a 10-day hotel quarantine for those who arrive starting today...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to encourage the youth to do maths and science Careers
  2. Bitcoin hits all-time high — but it’s not too late or expensive to invest Business
  3. Mancosa’s digital shift the next step in providing accessible, quality education Business Times
  4. Icasa issues temporary spectrum licences to six companies Business
  5. 'Disappointed' Sipho Pityana takes Absa to court for firing him from board Business

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC