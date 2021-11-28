I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR

Entrepreneurs must not be scared of balance sheets and income statements

Keeping track of the numbers is vital for success

Balance sheets and income statements are scary for many entrepreneurs, but it is only through understanding and being able to interpret these documents that they can know the financial performance of their business.



Lindani Dhlamini, the CEO of advisory consulting firm SkX Protiviti, believes that understanding financial statements can go a long way towards empowering entrepreneurs to manage their overheads and overcome some of the pitfalls that lead to the collapse of many small and medium-sized businesses...