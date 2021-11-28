Redefine keeping an eye on Pityana’s public spats
The property group says shareholders have not commented on the conflict’s effect on its reputation
28 November 2021 - 00:00
Property group Redefine says it is “closely monitoring” the public spat involving its chair, Sipho Pityana, who was this week fired from the Absa board for alleged dereliction of duty and is engaged in a high-profile legal battle with the Reserve Bank and the banking group.
Asked to comment on the implications for Redefine of its chair being embroiled in such a dispute, the company said the controversy, which relates to Pityana’s alleged conduct at another company, has not affected his duties as director and chair. ..
